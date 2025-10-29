New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh graced Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17, hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan. Taking to Instagram, Team Diljit Dosanjh shared a video that showed him singing his song Main Hoon Punjab on the sets of the show while Big B introduced Diljit Dosanjh as "Punjab da puttar (Punjab's son)" to the audience. The episode will air soon.

Diljit Touches Amitabh Bachchan's Feet

In the video, Amitabh said, "Punjab de puttar Diljit Dosanjh ka main hardik abhinandan karta hoon (I wholeheartedly welcome Punjab's son)." This is followed by Diljit touching Amitabh's feet, as a mark of respect to the senior actor and host of the show. While netizens loved the moment and praised the Punjabi star, Pro-Khalistan group - Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) seemed upset with this gesture and even announced a 'shut down' of Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Australia on November 1, as per Times Of India report.

The Akal Takht Sahib observes November 1 as the Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day.

Khalistani Group's Threat To Diljit Dosanjh

India Today quoted SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun saying in a statement, “By touching the feet of Amitabh Bachchan, the man whose words fuelled the 1984 genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh genocide."



SFJ urged Sikh groups and artists worldwide to boycott the concert. The group said it would stage

a Panthic Shutdown Rally outside the venue on November 1, and has written to the Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, asking him to summon Dosanjh to explain his actions.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh recently collaborated with Manushi Chhillar for a single titled Kufar from his album Aura. He will next be seen in Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer Border 2.