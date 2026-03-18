Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India tour rakes in Rs 943 crore revenue, creates 1.2 lakh jobs

New Delhi: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India tour has managed to rake in a lot of moolah. It has become one of the most successful musical tours by an Indian artist. According to News18, a study by Ernst & Young reveals that Diljit’s 2024 Dil-Luminati India Tour generated a whopping Rs 943 crore in revenue.

This also includes Rs 114 crore contributed through taxes. The tour spanned 14 shows across 13 cities, getting more than 3.2 lakh attendees, with the Delhi concert alone pulling in a record crowd of 55,000 people. Nearly 49% of attendees came from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, while about 38% travelled from other locations to attend the concerts.

According to the EY report, the ticket sales brought in Rs 221 crore, while Rs 33 crore came from the sponsorships. The report estimates Rs 553 crore was raked in through travel, accommodation, food, shopping, and other expenses.

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Besides revenue, Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India tour also generated around 1.2 lakh man-days of work across sectors such as logistics, security, production, and support services respectively.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour has also travelled across the US, Canada, Europe and the Middle East through 2024, generating $137 million in direct revenue globally.