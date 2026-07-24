Dipika Chikhlia, the OG Sita reacts to Sai Pallavi taking the role in 'Ramayana'

“We’re known for what we are. I’m known as Sita. Sometimes, people forget my name, but they remember that I played Sita. So, that’s my identity. I don’t know why anybody would want to lose that. Of course, I as an actor, you want to play different roles. Nobody wants to get typecast. I think our Ramayana will weigh very heavily on the “Ramayana” film. Our Ramayana was also watched by the new generation when it aired on Doordarshan during the pandemic. So, it’s very difficult to erase that. Sitaji with curly hair is not mentioned in Ramayana,” she feels that 'erasing the old Ramayana will be very difficult'.