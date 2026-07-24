Dipika Chikhlia, the OG Sita reacts to Sai Pallavi taking the role in 'Ramayana'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 is slated to hit the screens on Diwali this year, and the excitement among fans is palpable. Noted actress Dipika Chikhlia, the OG Sita from Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayana' has reacted to Sai Pallavi's curly hair in the movie. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as goddess Sita, and Yash as 'Ravana'.
Dipika Chikhlia in an interview with Variety India said: ' I have seen her work. She’s a phenomenal actor. But I don’t know how she’ll look like Sita. Once we see her, we’ll know. At the moment, I have no clue. The description of Sita in Tulsidas’ Ramayana was that of a woman with almond eyes, a certain height, hair and skin. That’s what Ramanand Sagar was looking for, and he saw it in me. I know all of them are good actors. If they fit the bill, then it’s good.”
Actor Arun Govil, who portrayed as Lord Rama in Ramayana's serial, is now entering as King Dashrath in Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana. Dipika cherished the moments that she shared with her co-star in the interview.
“We’re known for what we are. I’m known as Sita. Sometimes, people forget my name, but they remember that I played Sita. So, that’s my identity. I don’t know why anybody would want to lose that. Of course, I as an actor, you want to play different roles. Nobody wants to get typecast. I think our Ramayana will weigh very heavily on the “Ramayana” film. Our Ramayana was also watched by the new generation when it aired on Doordarshan during the pandemic. So, it’s very difficult to erase that. Sitaji with curly hair is not mentioned in Ramayana,” she feels that 'erasing the old Ramayana will be very difficult'.
Ramayana is a two-part epic, and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Its first part is releasing in theatres this November. Starring with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, and apart from them Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, are part of the epic film.
The Ramayana trailer was set to release on July 24 but has been postponed. Namit Malhotra, who is the producer of this film, shared on social media saying, 'Today is a very special moment for our "Ramayana", my dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date.'
This film is around a budget of 4000 crores rupee and its India's most expensive film in history. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, Oscar-winning composer are working together for this project.
Its first part is scheduled to release on this year Diwali 2026, and the second chapter is expected to release on theatres in 2027.
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