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Dipika Chikhlia, the OG Sita reacts to Sai Pallavi taking the role in 'Ramayana'

Dipika Chikhlia discussed whether Sai Pallavi fits Tulsidas’ traditional textual description of Goddess Sita for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming epic Ramayana: Part 1, which is set to hit theaters on Diwali 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Dipika Chikhlia, the OG Sita reacts to Sai Pallavi taking the role in 'Ramayana'
Image Credit: Instagram

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