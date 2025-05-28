Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Stage 2 Liver Cancer, Says 'I Am All Positive, Determined To Face...Will Sail Through This Too'

New Delhi: Popular television actress Dipika Kakar shared an update about her health on Instagram. She has been diagnosed with Stage 2 Liver Cancer and is told her fans in the note on how she is determined to face this and will sail through this too.

Dipika Kakar Battling Stage 2 Liver Cancer

Dipika Kakar wrote in her note: Dipika wrote, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out it’s a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver... and then finding out that the tumour is second stage malignant (cancerous)... it has been one of the most difficult times we have seen, experienced. I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger, InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side... and all the love and prayers pouring in from all of you, I will sail through this too!”

She urged her fans and followers to pray for her health. Many commented on her timeline and sent her speedy recovery wishes.

Earlier this month, husband Shoaib Ibrahim in his YouTube video updated fans about his wife's ailing health.

Shoaib On Wife Dipika Kakar's Liver Tumour

In the vlog, Shoaib said, "Dipika theek nahi hai thoda sa usko stomach mein issue hai joh serious hai. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach and initially we thought it was due to acidity and she treated it thinking it is an acidity related issue. But when the pain did not go she consulted our family doctor who also treated our father. He gave some antibiotics and asked her to get blood tests done. Then she was on antibiotics till May 5th and when I returned she was doing fine. Then after papa's birthday she once again started experiencing pain and meanwhile the blood tests reports came which indicated that she had infection in her body."

He added, "Our doctor asked us to visit again and when we met him he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumor in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us."

Dipika got married to Shoaib Ibrahim, her co-star from Sasural Simar Ka on February 22, 2018 in Bhopal. The couple was blessed with a son named Ruhaan, who was born in 2023.