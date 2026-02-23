Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stomach cyst months after battling Liver cancer, husband Shoaib shares updates

New Delhi: Television actress Dipika Kakar's health has once again left her family and fans concerned. After battling liver cancer for months, the actress has been diagnosed with a stomach cyst recently. Her actor husband Shoaib Ibrahim, in his latest vlog, shared the details about her new health scare with fans.

In the new vlog, Shoaib said, "Today (Saturday), the full day was of hospital visits. Everything was fine till yesterday. Dipika had mild pain in her stomach for two days, which aggravated more on Friday night. So, we visited the doctor, they got a CT scan done, and we learned that Dipika has gotten another cyst of 13mm (1.3 cm).”

Dipika added, “Along with the stomach, I have been getting the same shoulder pain for two days. That was alarming for us. However, the doctors are saying that the pain in the left shoulder is not because of that.”

Shoaib shared, "Other than this cyst, everything is normal. This is what we were scared about. Last time, the doctor had told us that poorly differentiated and very aggressive tumors have chances of recurrence. Even though it’s in early stages now, this didn’t appear in the PET scan we did in December. We have even got blood reports done, and the range is slightly higher. So the doctor has decided to treat it; there won’t be a major surgery, but the cyst will be burned. She will be hospitalized for 3-4 days, and the procedure will happen on Tuesday. We are glad that we found out at an early stage. Eight years back, we had our sangeet today."

Dipika said, "Such is life. For people who are battling like me, we need to fight such obstacles when they come, and stay determined and strong. Yes, you get scared. I was also scared this morning, but I am glad we found this out on time. I was advised last time that regular follow-ups are very important. Don’t ignore the slightest pain."

Shoaib also shared that Dipika's future course of treatment might also witness a major change. Her oral chemotherapy might be discontinued and they might have to start immunotherapy.

TV actress Dipika Kakar has been fighting Stage 2 Liver Cancer for last few months. She is best known for her role in the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. The actress underwent a tumour-removal surgery in June 2025, for her stage 2 liver cancer and has been sharing her journey with fans on social media and through her YouTube vlogs.

We wish her speedy recovery!