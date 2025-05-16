Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With 'Tennis Ball Size' Liver Tumour, Will Undergo Surgery; Informs Husband Shoaib Ibrahim In New YouTube Video

New Delhi: Television's one o the most adored couples, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared a health update about the actress. Shoaib in his new YouTube video updated fans about his wife's ailing health.

Shoaib On Wife Dipika Kakar's Liver Tumour

In the vlog, Shoaib said, "Dipika theek nahi hai thoda sa usko stomach mein issue hai joh serious hai. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach and initially we thought it was due to acidity and she treated it thinking it is an acidity related issue. But when the pain did not go she consulted our family doctor who also treated our father. He gave some antibiotics and asked her to get blood tests done. Then she was on antibiotics till May 5th and when I returned she was doing fine. Then after papa's birthday she once again started experiencing pain and meanwhile the blood tests reports came which indicated that she had infection in her body."

He added, "Our doctor asked us to visit again and when we met him he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumor in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us."

Dipika Kakar's Health Update

Shoaib said in the vlog that the doctors have asked Dipika to get admitted for further treatment. Although initial reports revealed that it is non-cancerous, the CT scan determined it to be a benign tumour, now a crucial test report will be out on Friday to determine it. Dipika will be undergoing surgery to remove the tumour from her liver. Further medical procedures are expected to be based on the actress’ discussion with a liver specialist today.

He urged fans to pray for Dipika's health and wellbeing.

Dipika got married to Shoaib Ibrahim, her co-star from Sasural Simar Ka on February 22, 2018 in Bhopal. The couple was blessed with a son named Ruhaan, who was born in 2023.