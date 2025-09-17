Dipika Kakar Faces Severe Hair Fall As She Battles Stage 2 Liver Cancer, Shares Blood Test Reports Update

New Delhi: Television actress and former Bigg Boss winner Dipika Kakar is currently battling with the side-effects of Stage 2 Liver Cancer about which she opened up in her latest vlog. This year in May, she was diagnosed with the disease and what followed was the surgery and the prescribed treatment. She updated her fans about her journey through her YouTube vlogs and social media posts.

Dipika Kakar Battles Massive Hair Loss

In her latest latest vlog, Dipika Kakar shared how extreme hairfall is making her scared these days. "I have rested the whole day today because I was very low. The side effects are there, but I have become very used to it now. Just the hairfall is very scary. Bahoot zayada baal gir rahe hain. Main jab nahake aati hun, main 10-15 min chup rehti hun, kisi se baat nahi karti because hairfall is a lot (My hair is falling excessively. After taking a bath, I stay quiet for 10–15 minutes and don’t talk to anyone because the hair fall is a lot). That is very fearful for me," she said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Adding more, she said, "I have already shared my reports in Shoaib’s vlog. Jo reports humne 3 mahine ke baad ke tumour marker ke tests kiye aur LFT wagera kiya, voh sab normal aaya hai (The reports of the tumour marker tests and LFT we did after three months came normal). Tumour marker were very normal so doctor advised not to do the FAPI Scan right now but after 2 months. So that’s about it."

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar's First Appearance After 14-Hour Long Stage 2 Liver Cancer Surgery, Gets Emotional In Vlog, 'Main Ab Kaafi Better Hoon'

Dipika Kakar's Targeted Therapy Treatment

In July, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika's husband earlier, shared that her targeted therapy treatment for stage 2 liver cancer poster her surgery has started. "Her targeted therapy has begun. It's the first day. How are you feeling?" he asks his wife in the video. "I'm fine right now. It'll get better slowly," says Dipika Kakar, who also appeared in the vlog.

On June 3, Dipika Kakar underwent a long 14-hour surgery for stage 2 liver cancer.

Dipika got married to Shoaib Ibrahim, her co-star from Sasural Simar Ka on February 22, 2018 in Bhopal. The couple was blessed with a son named Ruhaan, who was born in 2023.

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef but she had to quit the show midway after injuring her arm.