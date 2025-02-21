Dipika Kakar Recalls Living In PG & 1BHK Apartment Without A Bed Along With Her Mother

Mumbai: Television actress Dipika Kakar, known for her roles in popular daily soaps and her strong presence on social media, recently opened up about her early struggles in Mumbai. In a heartfelt vlog, Dipika reflected on the days when she and her mother lived in a PG and later in a small 1BHK apartment without a bed. The actress, who is now happily settled with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, shared how life has changed for the better and how she finally fulfilled her dream of buying a home for her mother.

Dipika, who has always been vocal about her journey, spoke about the initial years of struggle when she had just started her career in Mumbai. She recalled how difficult it was to stay alone, and how her mother often came to support her during those challenging times.

“Mumma aur main PG mein rahe hain shuruwat se. Mere liye rehna mushkil hota tha toh mumma aake rahi hai mere saath. Kaafi samay tak PG mein bhi rahi hai. Phir jab maine 1BHK mein shift kiya tha, mummy kaafi samay aake rahi thi. Na koi bed tha, lekin khwahish thi ki apna khud ka ghar ho,” she shared in her vlog.

Dipika expressed gratitude, saying that it was with God’s blessings that she was finally able to buy a house for her mother. Her mother, too, spoke about how meaningful this gift was, especially for a woman of her age.

“No matter what happens, having a home is essential. The fact that our kids thought of giving me this means so much. I am very happy to have a roof of my own,” Dipika’s mother said.



Dipika’s husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, also played a major role in making this dream come true. In an earlier vlog, Shoaib revealed that they had purchased the same house in which Dipika’s mother was previously staying on rent.

“We want to share a happy news that I bought the house in which Ammi used to stay on rent. We have now purchased it for Dipika’s mom. All of us are set in this building and we don’t plan to leave this building anymore,” Shoaib shared.

The couple has ensured that their families stay close to each other, even if they don’t live under the same roof. Shoaib added that their son, Ruhaan, is the happiest as he gets to spend time with all his grandparents in the same building.

“Though we aren’t living in the same house as a joint family, we feel like we are. It is good for Ruhaan as well, as he gets everyone’s attention. He goes to play with dadi, nani, and dadu all the time,” he said.

From struggling in a PG to owning a home for her mother, Dipika’s journey is an inspiring one. The actress, who reportedly quit Celebrity MasterChef to focus on her personal life, has often shared her gratitude for everything she has achieved.