Dipika Kakar Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Sudden Exit From Celebrity MasterChef

Mumbai: Popular television actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, who made a much-anticipated return to the screen with Celebrity MasterChef, has now revealed the real reason behind her unexpected departure from the show. While fans were excited to see her showcase her culinary skills, her journey was cut short due to a recurring health issue that made it impossible for her to continue in the competition.

In a heartfelt video shared on her YouTube channel, Dipika opened up about the painful decision to step away from the show. She revealed that an old muscle injury in her left shoulder resurfaced during the intense cooking challenges, making it increasingly difficult for her to perform.

“Unfortunately, my journey on Celebrity MasterChef has come to an end. During one of the festive-themed episodes, I started experiencing severe pain in my left shoulder. It got so bad that the production team had to rush me to the hospital. At first, everyone was worried because it was my left side, but thankfully, my ECG reports were normal,” she shared.

Dipika further explained that doctors later discovered lymph nodes near her shoulder, which required immediate medical attention. Though she was put on medication and tried to continue filming, the pain returned after just a few days. Despite her determination to fulfill her commitment to the show, the discomfort only worsened.

“I didn’t want to back out, so I pushed myself to keep shooting. But by the end of the day, my condition deteriorated. I finished my dish despite the pain, but after another medical check-up, we learned that I had a muscle injury in my left arm. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when it happened, but there’s no specific treatment for it. The only option is to rest, avoid straining my arm, and occasionally wear a sling when the pain gets unbearable,” she explained.

Addressing her difficult decision to leave, Dipika admitted that it wasn’t an easy call. “I was in a dilemma because Celebrity MasterChef is not just a reality show—it’s a competition. If my condition kept flaring up, it wouldn’t have been fair to continue. My last episode was a wedding-themed challenge, and that was the last time I cooked on the show. The entire production team, including Endemol, was incredibly supportive throughout my struggle, and I am so grateful for their help,” she added.

Dipika’s final day on the set was February 12, coinciding with a special guest appearance by actress Hina Khan and her partner Rocky Jaiswal.

While her fans are disappointed to see her exit so soon, they have flooded social media with messages of support, hoping for her speedy recovery. For now, Dipika is prioritizing her health and focusing on recuperation before taking on any new projects.