Dipika Kakar shares update on cancer recovery, says infusion sessions are now a routine

Actress Dipika Kakar has been on a long and difficult health journey since revealing her Stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis in May 2025. The latest update comes from her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, who shared that the actor recently underwent another infusion session after two new cysts were found in her liver last month. In his newest video, Shoaib documented the visit, showing Dipika resting on a hospital bed, visibly tired as she went through the infusion process. He also opened up about how the family's frequent hospital trips have started to take a toll on their young son, Ruhaan.