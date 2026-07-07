Dipika Kakar shares update on cancer recovery, says infusion sessions are now a routine

Actress Dipika Kakar has been on a long and difficult health journey since revealing her Stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis in May 2025. The latest update comes from her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, who shared that the actor recently underwent another infusion session after two new cysts were found in her liver last month. In his newest video, Shoaib documented the visit, showing Dipika resting on a hospital bed, visibly tired as she went through the infusion process. He also opened up about how the family's frequent hospital trips have started to take a toll on their young son, Ruhaan.
Giving fans a quick update, Shoaib explained the reason for the visit: "A couple of things came up. Her iron levels were a little low the last time, so they're giving her iron through an IV as well. After that, I think we'll head home in another one-and-a-half to two hours."
Dipika herself stepped in to reassure worried fans, putting the dizziness down to pre-medication rather than anything serious. "Everything's good. I just feel a little dizzy because they gave me a medicine beforehand as pre-medication, which causes drowsiness. That's all. Otherwise, everything is absolutely fine."
Unlike a previous visit that required an overnight hospital stay, this one was managed as a same-day procedure. "Last time, we had to get admitted for an entire night. But this time, we've managed to get it done as a day-care procedure so that we can reach home to Ruhaan tonight. This has now become a routine every 20-21 days," Shoaib added.
Beyond the medical updates, Shoaib also spoke candidly about how the situation is affecting their son. With both parents frequently away, Ruhaan has grown increasingly attached to his mother. "He's been getting a little cranky lately. As he's growing up, he's becoming more attached to Dipika, especially over the past month because I wasn't home, Papa wasn't home, and Dev bhaiya wasn't there either. It's just Dipika, Dipika, Dipika."
Dipika's health battle began with a 14-hour robotic surgery to remove a tumour reportedly the size of a tennis ball, a procedure that also involved removing 22% of her liver along with her gallbladder. Reflecting on her recovery at the time, Shoaib had said, "She recovered with remarkable resilience. Today, I can confidently say she is free of cancer, though some treatments are still underway. I feel immense pride in her perseverance throughout this struggle."
In February 2026, she underwent a smaller procedure to remove a 13mm liver cyst. Her ongoing care plan includes immunotherapy sessions, and the couple has said their doctors have not indicated the need for any major surgeries going forward.
Dipika has also been transparent about the physical side effects of her treatment. In an earlier video, she shared: "As such mujhe iska koi 'side-effect' nahin feel hua. Of course, jab apki body me jab itna heavy drug jaata hai to thoda bahaut apko kuch to mehsoos hota he hota hai [I did not have any side effects. However, when a heavy drug is administered in the body, a person feels something]."
She elaborated further on the symptoms she's experienced: "Kabhi 1-2 din ke liye aap lethargic feel karte ho. Kabhi thoda temperature aa jata hai. Kabhi kuch hota hai. Main back pain bahut zada experience kiya. Ho sakta hai mujhe thoda sa viral infection pakad lia ho, kyunki mujhe mild sa fever aya tha - bahaut mild, ek hee baar aya, uske baad nahin aaya [Sometimes you feel lethargic for 1-2 days, the other times, temperature rises. I felt severe back pain, but it could also be because I might have caught a mild viral infection, which is also why I had a mild fever that subsided in a way]."
Through it all, Dipika continues to undergo regular scans and blood tests, helping her medical team track her progress and guide the next steps in her treatment.
Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is an Indian actress who works in Hindi television. She is known for playing Simar in Sasural Simar Ka and Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner in 2018. She also participated in Nach Baliye 8 finishing at 4th place.
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