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Dipika Kakar shares update on cancer recovery, says infusion sessions are now a routine

Dipika Kakar has undergone another infusion session as part of her ongoing treatment after doctors detected two new cysts in her liver. Husband Shoaib Ibrahim shared an update from the hospital, revealing how the frequent medical visits are also affecting their son, Ruhaan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 01:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
Dipika Kakar shares update on cancer recovery, says infusion sessions are now a routine
Image Credit: Shoaib Ibrahim, YouTube

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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