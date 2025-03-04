Dipika Kakar & Sohaib Ibrahim Are All Set To Divorce? Actors React To The Separation Rumours

Mumbai: Television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently became the subject of divorce rumours, sparking speculation among fans. However, instead of letting the gossip affect them, the duo decided to respond in the most lighthearted way possible. Shoaib addressed the rumours in a recent vlog, where the couple laughed off the false claims, proving that their bond remains as strong as ever.



In the vlog, Shoaib jokingly confronted Dipika about the circulating news, saying, “Tumne mujhe bataya nahi ke industry mein ek aur shaadi toot rahi hai, woh hamari hai?” (You didn’t tell me that another marriage in the industry is ending, and it’s ours?)

Dipika, playing along, quipped, “Main kyu batao tumko? Main sumdi mein yeh sab karungi!” (Why should I tell you? I will do all this secretly!).

The couple, who were casually preparing a meal together during the conversation, continued to chuckle at the baseless rumours. Dipika even jokingly remarked, “Yay, you’re the first one to break the news to us!”



Not just the couple, but even their family joined in on the fun. Shoaib shared the gossip with his family members, who all laughed at the absurdity of the claims. He even teased Dipika again, saying,

“Ramzan ka mahina pura nikal dete hai, uske baad dekhenge.” (Let’s stay together for Ramadan, then we’ll see.)

Towards the end of the video, Shoaib addressed the rumours more seriously, urging people not to create false news, stating,

“Kuch bhi mat news banaye.” (Don’t spread baseless news.)



Dipika and Shoaib first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka in 2011 and formed a deep friendship that later blossomed into love. At the time, Dipika was married to pilot Raunak Samson, but after her divorce in 2015, she and Shoaib grew closer. Despite speculations that her relationship with Shoaib caused her separation, Dipika has always denied such claims.

The two tied the knot in 2018 in a beautiful ceremony and welcomed their first child, Ruhaan, in 2023. Their journey, from on-screen co-stars to life partners and now parents, has been a cherished one for fans.



Celebrity relationships are often under scrutiny, and rumours are an inevitable part of fame. However, Dipika and Shoaib’s playful way of addressing the situation proves that their relationship is far from troubled. Their response not only shut down the false claims but also showcased the fun-loving bond they share.

For now, fans can rest assured that Dipika and Shoaib are going strong, focusing on their family and laughing off unnecessary gossip.