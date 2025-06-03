Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2910398https://zeenews.india.com/people/dipika-kakar-to-undergo-surgery-for-stage-2-liver-cancer-today-shoaib-ibrahim-asks-fans-to-keep-her-in-prayers-2910398.html
NewsLifestylePeople
DIPIKA KAKAR

Dipika Kakar To Undergo Surgery For Stage 2 Liver Cancer Today, Shoaib Ibrahim Asks Fans To Keep Her In Prayers

Television actress Dipika Kakar, known for her role in the show Sasural Simar Ka, will undergo surgery for stage 2 liver cancer today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 10:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dipika Kakar To Undergo Surgery For Stage 2 Liver Cancer Today, Shoaib Ibrahim Asks Fans To Keep Her In Prayers (Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Television actress Dipika Kakar, known for her role in the show Sasural Simar Ka, will undergo surgery for stage 2 liver cancer today.

Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram yesterday, urging all fans to pray for her.

In an emotional note, Shoaib penned, “Dippi’s surgery is scheduled to happen tomorrow morning. It’s going to be a long surgery. She needs all your prayers and strength the most. Please keep her in your prayers.”

The star couple earlier revealed that doctors had found a tennis ball-sized tumour in the actress’s liver during a series of medical tests.

Dipika’s surgery was delayed due to a viral infection and flu-like symptoms.

Shoaib and Dipika also opened up about how they are handling the situation with strength.

They revealed that the surgery, which was scheduled for that week, had been postponed as Dipika hadn’t recovered from the flu yet.

Dipika also shared that doctors have assured them she would be cured after the tumour is surgically removed. They also mentioned that she has been experiencing pain due to a stone in her gall bladder.

“As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us… walking into the hospital for pain in the upper area of my stomach… and then finding out it’s a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver, and then finding out that the tumour is second-stage malignant (cancerous)… it has been one of the most difficult times we have seen, experienced!” she wrote in her post.

She shared that she is trying to look at things with positivity: “With my entire family being by my side and all the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you, I will sail through this too! InshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love. — Dipika,” she added.

Dipika and Shoaib recently welcomed their son, Ruhaan.

Dipika rose to fame with Sasural Simar Ka and also for being the winner of Bigg Boss 12, following which she stepped back from the spotlight to focus on her family. She was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef.

Fans and celebrities from the TV industry have poured in their wishes for Dipika’s health.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK