Dipika Kakar To Undergo Surgery For Stage 2 Liver Cancer Today, Shoaib Ibrahim Asks Fans To Keep Her In Prayers

New Delhi: Television actress Dipika Kakar, known for her role in the show Sasural Simar Ka, will undergo surgery for stage 2 liver cancer today.

Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram yesterday, urging all fans to pray for her.

In an emotional note, Shoaib penned, “Dippi’s surgery is scheduled to happen tomorrow morning. It’s going to be a long surgery. She needs all your prayers and strength the most. Please keep her in your prayers.”

The star couple earlier revealed that doctors had found a tennis ball-sized tumour in the actress’s liver during a series of medical tests.

Dipika’s surgery was delayed due to a viral infection and flu-like symptoms.

Shoaib and Dipika also opened up about how they are handling the situation with strength.

They revealed that the surgery, which was scheduled for that week, had been postponed as Dipika hadn’t recovered from the flu yet.

Dipika also shared that doctors have assured them she would be cured after the tumour is surgically removed. They also mentioned that she has been experiencing pain due to a stone in her gall bladder.

“As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us… walking into the hospital for pain in the upper area of my stomach… and then finding out it’s a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver, and then finding out that the tumour is second-stage malignant (cancerous)… it has been one of the most difficult times we have seen, experienced!” she wrote in her post.

She shared that she is trying to look at things with positivity: “With my entire family being by my side and all the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you, I will sail through this too! InshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love. — Dipika,” she added.

Dipika and Shoaib recently welcomed their son, Ruhaan.

Dipika rose to fame with Sasural Simar Ka and also for being the winner of Bigg Boss 12, following which she stepped back from the spotlight to focus on her family. She was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef.

Fans and celebrities from the TV industry have poured in their wishes for Dipika’s health.