NewsEntertainmentPeopleDipika Kakar undergoes cyst removal surgery, husband Shoaib Ibrahim says 'thode pain mei hai’
DIPIKA KAKAR

Dipika Kakar undergoes cyst removal surgery, husband Shoaib Ibrahim says 'thode pain mei hai’

Dipika Kakar Health udpate: In his new vlog, Shoaib shared a sneak-peek into their simple Ramadan celebrations this year.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 03:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dipika Kakar undergoes cyst removal surgery, husband Shoaib Ibrahim says 'thode pain mei hai’Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's world went upside down a few days back when they got to know about actress's new health scare. After updating the fans about Dipika's health through their vlogs, Shoaib shared how Dipika has been diagnosed with a stomach cyst recently, months after battling Stage 2 Liver Cancer.

Dipika Kakar's Cyst Removal Surgery

Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram story and wrote: "Allah ke karam se aur aapki sabki duaon se Dippi' procedure is done. All went well. She is also doing fine bas thode pain mein hai, but nothing to worry. Thank you once again for all your prayers."

He updated fans that Dipika's stomach cyst surgery went well and that the doctor has kept her under observation after the cyst was removed.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stomach cyst months after battling Liver cancer, husband Shoaib Ibrahim shares updates

In his new vlog, Shoaib shared a sneak-peek into their simple Ramadan celebrations this year.

When Shoaib shared about Dipika's new health scare 

Earlier, Shoaib shared, "Other than this cyst, everything is normal. This is what we were scared about. Last time, the doctor had told us that poorly differentiated and very aggressive tumors have chances of recurrence. Even though it’s in early stages now, this didn’t appear in the PET scan we did in December. We have even got blood reports done, and the range is slightly higher. So the doctor has decided to treat it; there won’t be a major surgery, but the cyst will be burned. She will be hospitalized for 3-4 days, and the procedure will happen on Tuesday. We are glad that we found out at an early stage. Eight years back, we had our sangeet today."

About Dipika Kakar's health

TV actress Dipika Kakar has been fighting Stage 2 Liver Cancer for last few months. She is best known for her role in the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. The actress underwent a tumour-removal surgery in June 2025, for her stage 2 liver cancer and has been sharing her journey with fans on social media and through her YouTube vlogs.

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery!

 

