Dipika Kakar Undergoes Mammography Test After Stage 2 Liver Cancer Surgery, Shares Health Update In Vlog

New Delhi: Famous television actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim in one of her recent vlogs shared a health update with fans. Post her stage 2 liver cancer surgery, the actress did a mammography test done as before her cancer diagnosis, she suffered excruciating pain in her upper arm and shoulder (reason why she had to quite Celebrity Master Chef midway). Back then her first mammogram showed enlarged lymph nodes, which can arise from various reasons, including infection.

In her vlog she shared how her doctor had advised her to do a repeat scan after three months although nothing looked suspicious. But because of her surgery, time to get the second mammography done had exceeded three months. But her latest mammography test has shown that her lymph nodes had shrunk.

What Is Mammography?

Mammography is the process of using low-energy X-rays (usually around 30 kVp) to examine the human breast for diagnosis and screening. The goal of mammography is the early detection of breast cancer, typically through detection of characteristic masses, microcalcifications, asymmetries, and distortions.

As with all X-rays, mammograms use doses of ionizing radiation to create images.

Dipika Kakar's Targeted Therapy

In his latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim shared that wife Dipika Kakar's targeted therapy treatment for stage 2 liver cancer poster her surgery has started. "Her targeted therapy has begun. It's the first day. How are you feeling?" he asks his wife in the video. "I'm fine right now. It'll get better slowly," says Dipika Kakar, who also appears in the vlog.

"Today is the second day of targeted therapy. Are there any ulcers?" Shoaib Ibrahim asks Dipika Kakar int he vlog, to which, she says, "I have developed a few ulcers on my tongue. But it'll be alright. Doctor had already cautioned us about ulcers, and he had asked us to increase the water intake. I'll do that. I'm sure it'll be alright."

Dipika Kakar's 14-Hour Long Surgery

On June 3, Dipika Kakar underwent a long 14-hour surgery for stage 2 liver cancer.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shoaib Ibrahim had shared a note that read, “Hi everyone, Sorry I couldn’t update you last night, it was a long surgery. She was in OT for 14 hrs. But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU. She’s in some pain, but she’s stable and doing okay. Thank you all dil se for your love, prayers, and support, it truly means a lot. I will update you all once she’s out of the ICU. Thank you once again Keep praying for her.”

Dipika got married to Shoaib Ibrahim, her co-star from Sasural Simar Ka on February 22, 2018 in Bhopal. The couple was blessed with a son named Ruhaan, who was born in 2023.