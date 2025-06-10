New Delhi: Television actress Dipika Kakar recently underwent a 14-hour long surgery after she was diagnosed with Stage 2 Liver Cancer. She made her first appearance on husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s vlog for the first time after her liver cancer surgery. While sharing a health update with her fans, Dipika got emotional and thanked everyone who prayed for her.

Dipika Kakar Health Update

In the vlog, Dipika said, "Bas iss waqt itna hi bolungi — aap logon ne bohot duaein ki hain, uske liye dil se thank you. Hospital mein bhi staff, nurses, alag-alag jagahon se aake bol rahe the, 'Ma'am, aap theek ho jaoge.' Dusre patients ke relatives bhi bol rahe the, 'Hum aapke liye pray kar rahe the.' Unke apne bachhe, father hain, lekin phir bhi woh mere liye dua kar rahe the. Yeh saari cheezein bohot maayne rakhti hain. I am feeling much better. Bohot achhe se recovery ho rahi hai. Main ab kaafi better hoon."

She also added that coughing hurts her stitches a lot. Dipika said that she would soon connect with fans, after 'recovering well and when she feels better.'

Earlier this month, husband Shoaib Ibrahim in his YouTube video updated fans about his wife's ailing health.

Dipika Kakar's 14-Hour Long Surgery

On June 3, Dipika Kakar underwent a long 14-hour surgery for stage 2 liver cancer.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shoaib Ibrahim had shared a note that read, “Hi everyone, Sorry I couldn’t update you last night, it was a long surgery. She was in OT for 14 hrs. But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU. She’s in some pain, but she’s stable and doing okay. Thank you all dil se for your love, prayers, and support, it truly means a lot. I will update you all once she’s out of the ICU. Thank you once again Keep praying for her.”

Shoaib On Wife Dipika Kakar's Liver Tumour

Earlier, in the vlog on May 15, Shoaib said, "Dipika theek nahi hai thoda sa usko stomach mein issue hai joh serious hai. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach and initially we thought it was due to acidity and she treated it thinking it is an acidity related issue. But when the pain did not go she consulted our family doctor who also treated our father. He gave some antibiotics and asked her to get blood tests done. Then she was on antibiotics till May 5th and when I returned she was doing fine. Then after papa's birthday she once again started experiencing pain and meanwhile the blood tests reports came which indicated that she had infection in her body."

He added, "Our doctor asked us to visit again and when we met him he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumor in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us."

Dipika got married to Shoaib Ibrahim, her co-star from Sasural Simar Ka on February 22, 2018 in Bhopal. The couple was blessed with a son named Ruhaan, who was born in 2023.