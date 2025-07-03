Director-Choreographer Ahmed Khan Remembers Mentor Saroj Khan On Her Death Anniversary: Her Loss Is Deeply Personal

New Delhi: Director-choreographer Ahmed Khan talks about the irreplaceable loss of his mentor and guru, the legendary Saroj Khan, who passed away on July 3rd, 2020. Having started his professional journey as a background dancer under her guidance, Ahmed shared a beautiful bond with the legendary choreographer.

Their connection extended beyond the dance floor; she was a mother figure, a mentor, and the driving force during his early years in the industry. Reflecting on her passing, Ahmed shared how her absence has left a deep void in his life, both emotionally, and how her teachings continue to shape his work and inspire his journey.

Ahmed Khan said, "She was like a mother figure to me, and I have known her since I was a child. She always took care of me on the sets and treated me like a son. Losing her was very personal, and there isn't a day when I don't miss or remember her. She was and always will be family."

Ahmed Khan worked with Saroj Khan in Mr. India and later went on to replace the legendary choreographer in Rangeela due to date issues. Recently, the director revealed how the tragic Pahalgam attacks impacted the last marathon schedule of the highly anticipated entertainer Welcome to the Jungle. The shooting of the movie is expected to commence soon.