Director Maruthi Drops BIG Updates About Prabhas' The Raja Saab

New Delhi: Prabhas's much-awaited film The Raja Saab has been making headlines due to the release date issues it has been facing. Directed by Maruthi, the horror-comedy starring the actor in the lead role was initially slated to release on April 10. The film was officially announced in 2024, and fans have since been eagerly awaiting updates regarding its new release date.

With updates still pending, fans are now eager to know the final release date of the Prabhas starrer. Director Maruthi has finally broken his silence. He recently visited the popular temples at Tirupathi and Srikalahasthi to seek blessings. He posted photos from his visit on social media, and soon after, the comment section was flooded with fans asking for updates on the horror-comedy's release date.

Director Drops BIG Update on The Raja Saab

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is one of the biggest releases of 2025. The director has finally dropped a major update regarding the film's release date. Replying to Prabhas fans about the film, Maruthi wrote, ''To give the accurate info @peoplemediafcy on that job Expecting CG out put soon once those are verified makers will announce the release date, many external things will involve in this process, it's not a one man word or work so things will take time , Be Lil patient, every one is giving their best to match ur expectations.''

The Raja Saab’s delayed release has left fans unhappy. The film's release date has been pushed due to delays in post-production.

Talking about the film's core cast, it includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles. The romantic horror-comedy reportedly features Prabhas in a dual role. Rumors are swirling that Sanjay Dutt is also playing a crucial role, although this has not been officially announced yet.

The film is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory, with music composed by Thaman S.

The official update regarding the Raja Saab's release date is yet to be announced.