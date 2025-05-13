Advertisement
BHUMI PEDNEKAR

Director Priyanka Ghose Reveals REAL Reason Behind Casting Bhumi Pednekar In 'The Royals'

Directed by Priyanka Ghose 'The Royals' stars Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia Shekhar alongside Ishan Khatter. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 05:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Director Priyanka Ghose Reveals REAL Reason Behind Casting Bhumi Pednekar In 'The Royals' (Image: @bhumipednekar/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar grabbing headlines for her web series debut with the recently released glitzy-glam series, 'The Royals'. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series stars Bhumi Pednekar as a strong-willed entrepreneur named Sophia Shekhar.

Recently, director Priyanka Ghose shared her views behind casting Bhumi as the leading lady in the webseries. 

Speaking about Bhumi's role in The Royals an Interview with Midday, Priyanka said, ''Her impulsiveness was on paper. We leaned into it knowing Bhumi could pull it off without making it overbearing. With any other actor, I’d be skeptical. In India, we don’t easily accept authoritative women. But Bhumi has softness and vulnerability. Sophia is flawed, and only Bhumi could make her likeable. Sophia is Bhumi in real life."

As Sophia Shekhar, Bhumi Pednekar embraced an unconventional and layered role once again. Not only did she blend humour, intensity and loads of sass to the character, but also made it look natural on-screen alongside co-star Ishaan Khatter. Audiences are appreciating her ability to give the character an effortless flow, all while creating a striking balance between emotions and intellect. She redefines the modern Indian woman in 'The Royals'.

Netizens Hail Bhumi's Performance In 'The Royals'

As Sophia Shekhar, Bhumi embraced an unconventional and layered character with effortless flow. Netizens are praising her portrayal of raw emotion in the webseries. also her on-screen chemistry with Ishaan Khatter. Sophia's ambitious and unapologetic character that struck a chord with the audience. Bhumi's portrayal is a reflection of her growth as an actor.

On the work front, Bhumi is basking in the positive response for 'The Royals', she will be seen next in thriller  'Daldal' portraying a police officer. 

