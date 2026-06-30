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Director Rahul Ravindran quits X after receiving abuse and death threats amid online row

Rahul Ravindran announced his exit from X after facing abusive messages and alleged death threats following a social media debate over his comments on patriarchy.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 05:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
Director Rahul Ravindran quits X after receiving abuse and death threats amid online row
Image Credit: (Image: @23_rahulr/X)

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