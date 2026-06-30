Director Rahul Ravindran quits X after receiving abuse and death threats amid online row

Filmmaker and actor Rahul Ravindran has announced that he is deleting his X (formerly Twitter) account after receiving abusive messages and death threats during a heated online debate linked to the Ketan Agarwal case.
Director and actor Rahul Ravindran has decided to quit X after being subjected to a wave of online abuse and death threats. The filmmaker shared that he had been considering leaving the platform for a long time but continued using it primarily to follow sports, especially Indian sporting events beyond cricket.
Explaining what prompted his final decision, Rahul revealed that while watching a FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Japan, he opened X to check a football-related account. However, he accidentally clicked on his notifications instead.
"Unfortunately, I made the mistake of checking my notifications too. And I came across this tweet. I wish I hadn't," he wrote.
Rahul admitted that the abusive comments had a profound emotional impact on him. He said the messages filled him with intense anger and affected his mental state in a way he found disturbing.
"I kept staring at it for a long time. I kept filling up with a rage. I wanted to track this guy down and do unspeakable things to him. The urge was very real. I was, involuntarily, vividly imagining scenarios in my head," he shared.
The director added that he usually tries to calm himself when angry, but this time he struggled to do so.
"My usual response to anger is to tell myself to calm down. But I didn't want to this time. My head was very hot. A long time passed just sitting there and staring at the game on TV without watching it. Very slowly my heart rate returned to some semblance of normalcy," Rahul wrote.
I was sitting and watching the Brazil v Japan game. I wanted to check a football related Twitter account about something and I opened this app. Unfortunately, I made the mistake of checking my notifications too. And I came across this tweet. I wish I hadn’t.— Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) June 29, 2026
I kept staring at… pic.twitter.com/abRnWC58Y2
Reflecting on the incident, Rahul said the experience made him realise how much social media was affecting his emotions.
"I didn't like the guy I became," he wrote, adding that he did not want any social media platform to have that kind of control over his feelings.
Although he questioned whether he was "overreacting" and even wondered if the abuse was somehow his fault, Rahul ultimately confirmed that he was deleting the app from his phone.
"Maybe I am overreacting. Maybe it's somehow my fault. Maybe my kids and I deserve this hate," he wrote before reiterating his decision to leave the platform.
The controversy began after an X user asked Rahul Ravindran whether he would make a film on "atrocities against men," referring to his upcoming film The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna.
Responding to the query, Rahul said that society is inherently patriarchal. His comment sparked a heated debate on social media, with many users criticising his views. The discussion soon escalated into personal attacks, with Rahul and his family becoming targets of abusive messages and alleged death threats.
Following the online harassment, Rahul Ravindran has chosen to step away from X, saying he no longer wants social media to influence his emotional well-being. His decision has reignited conversations about online abuse, the impact of social media toxicity, and the safety of public figures and their families on digital platforms.
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