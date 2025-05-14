Director RS Prasanna Pens Emotional Note For Aamir Khan, Shares Sitaare Zameen Par BTS Pics

New Delhi: A spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has been making waves ever since its announcement. While the excitement among the audience has been constantly on the rise, the much-awaited trailer dropped yesterday.

The trailer features Aamir Khan as a coach.

The director of Sitaare Zameen Par, R.S. Prasanna, took to his social media to share some behind-the-scenes pictures with Aamir Khan from the sets. From considering him an inspiration to finally collaborating with him, the director expressed heartfelt gratitude and excitement. He wrote –

"Thank you Aamir Sir for everything.

Sach aur Saahas hai Jiske Manme Anth me Jeet Usiki Rahe

Those who have honesty and bravery in their hearts May the Victory be to them!

From seeing you on the big screen in Lagaan, crying buckets and marveling at Taare Zameen Par, picking up my jaw from the floor when the daughter wins over the ageing father in Dangal....

To actually sitting next to you ....

The love, admiration and respect has only grown thousand fold.

Thanks for being you.

It is rare enough to have self belief.

But you have one exceptional quality rarer than that rarity.

Your belief in another person.

You constantly put your faith in people and make them grow every single day.

When you succeed, good cinema wins, and filmmakers get a huge boost in confidence and hope.

Love you AK Sir

You are a GEM.

@aamirkhanproductions #SitaareZameenPar"

Besides, Aamir Khan Productions is launching 10 debutant actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. R. S. Prasanna, Collaborating With aamirkhanproductions is directing Sitaare Zameen Par, starring none other than Aamir Khan.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par will star Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as producer. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.