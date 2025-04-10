New Delhi: Tejas Deoskar's gripping trailer for Ground Zero, unveiled this week, has captivated audiences across the country. Viewers are raving about Emraan Hashmi's striking transformation into BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. The film is winning hearts and creating a buzz for its authenticity — from military precision to emotional depth.

The trailer has been lauded for Hashmi's raw portrayal and rooted storytelling.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film's helmsman, Deoskar shared insights into the process of creating this authentic film and how the cast and crew took BSF's support to ensure accuracy in every detail.

“Whenever we do stories and films on the armed forces, we make sure that the information we present, and the protocols we need to show on screen, are accurate. So, we definitely take help from the organization. In this case, it was the BSF,” he explained.

Another way the crew ensured accuracy was through the direct involvement of the man whose story the film is based on — Commandant Narendranath Dhar Dubey.

“Mr. Dubey was very much involved from the beginning. And his subordinate, Binu, was also involved. So, while constructing the entire script, we were constantly in touch with them,” Deoskar shared. “Whenever we had doubts, we would ask them, and they graciously provided us with the details — the nuances of things — which we could incorporate.”

Deoskar emphasized that while the script development was inspired by literature and reference material, the validation came from Dubey himself, who inspired the extraordinary movie. “To authenticate it, we always had to go back to Dubey. And I think we are blessed that he was always available to help us out.”

The director revealed that BSF had even appointed a liaison officer who was constantly with them.

“We were shooting in Srinagar, Kashmir, on actual BSF bases,” the director recalled. “During the shoot, they visited several times. BSF had even appointed a liaison officer who was always with us, guiding us on how to correctly portray soldiers, operations, ranks, and even greetings.”

Every detail, Deoskar emphasized, was treated with the utmost respect. “We made sure we did not demean the BSF's pride in any way. Their mannerisms, their protocols, their names — everything was meticulously handled. And Dubey himself was there, which gave us peace of mind that we were getting the right validation.”

Ground Zero is presented by Excel Entertainment, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C. Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. The much-awaited film storms into cinemas on April 25, 2025.