Disha Patani And BFF Mouni Roy Walk Holding Hands In Twinning Black Sexy Outfits To A Starry Bollywood Event - Watch

New Delhi: Actresses and new BFFs in B-Town, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy made heads turn at the Jio World Convention Centre to attend a special event organized by Jio Studios on Tuesday night. Almost the entire Bollywood was under one roof and happily posed for the shutterbugs. From Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor to Tiger Shroff and Anil Kapoor were spotted at the venue.

What caught the attention of fans was Disha Patani and Mouni Roy walking hand-in-hand while entering the event venue. They twinned in sexy black outfits with deep plunging necklines. The new BFFs did a photo-op before moving ahead with the starry night. Take a look here:

Actress Yami Gautam arrived with hubby Aditya Dhar, Neha Dhupia was also seen with hubby Angad Bedi. Actress Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a co-ord skirt set and came with her sister Nupur Sanon. Also, the team of Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Dinesh Vijan stood for the photo-op together.

Meanwhile, coming back to Disha and Mouny's friendship. It all started with Akshay Kumar's Entertainers US Tour where the two actresses were a part of the group including Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Zara Khan. Looks like, they bonded well on the trip.

In fact, Mouni even posted their pictures and social media.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Disha Patani has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra, Project K and an untitled Tamil film in her kitty.