हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna bond during quarantine break like this - Watch

Disha has been spending time at home with her pets during the lockdown, but is constantly keeping her Instafam updated with her whereabouts. 

Disha Patani and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna bond during quarantine break like this - Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dishapatani

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna are bonding over TikTok videos during quarantine break and how! Disha shared a video of them together lip-syncing a popular meme. They are dressed casually  - Disha in a white T-shirt and shorts while Krishna in a green comfy outfit. They sport red bindis in the video and flaunt their funny side.

Watch the video here. Disha posted it on her Instagram stories and now, the video has been curated by fan clubs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Dishapatani #krishnaShroff

A post shared by Entertainment Fan Page (@facc2911) on

Disha and Krishna share a great bond and are often spotted together on lunch or dinner date or either chill at home.

Disha has been spending time at home with her pets during the lockdown, but is constantly keeping her Instafam updated with her whereabouts. Just recently, she sent out birthday wishes to a friend on Instagram with a sultry picture of the duo together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happiest b’day myyyyy hottest girl ever “sanscheeeeee” love love love you

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me, passing my days at home like this 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to dating each other for years now, but have never really opened up about their relationship status in public. They are almost a fixture by each other's side at every event, screenings and family functions.

Professionally, the duo has made one film together - 'Baaghi 2', which released in 2018 to a blockbuster status.

As of now, Disha, last seen in 'Malang', has ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Salman Khan, ‘Ktina’ and ‘Ek Villain 2’ in the pipeline.

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani krishna shrofftiger shroff sister krishnaTiger Shroff
Next
Story

Not just Katrina Kaif, but Kartik Aaryan too is busy washing dishes at home in the times of coronavirus COVID-19 - Watch proof

Must Watch

PT7M51S

Top News of the hour