Disha Patani and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna bond during quarantine break like this - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna are bonding over TikTok videos during quarantine break and how! Disha shared a video of them together lip-syncing a popular meme. They are dressed casually - Disha in a white T-shirt and shorts while Krishna in a green comfy outfit. They sport red bindis in the video and flaunt their funny side.

Watch the video here. Disha posted it on her Instagram stories and now, the video has been curated by fan clubs.

Disha and Krishna share a great bond and are often spotted together on lunch or dinner date or either chill at home.

Disha has been spending time at home with her pets during the lockdown, but is constantly keeping her Instafam updated with her whereabouts. Just recently, she sent out birthday wishes to a friend on Instagram with a sultry picture of the duo together.

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to dating each other for years now, but have never really opened up about their relationship status in public. They are almost a fixture by each other's side at every event, screenings and family functions.

Professionally, the duo has made one film together - 'Baaghi 2', which released in 2018 to a blockbuster status.

As of now, Disha, last seen in 'Malang', has ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Salman Khan, ‘Ktina’ and ‘Ek Villain 2’ in the pipeline.