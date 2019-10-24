Disha Patani breaks the internet with yet another sizzling picture!

New Delhi: B-Town sizzler Disha Patani is known for her hourglass-figure and amazing screen presence. The generation next star is also a popular celebrity on social media. She enjoys a massive 26.3 million followers on Instagram and it proves how well she connects with her solid fanbase.

Disha in her recent post looks super attractive in a black corset top and denims. She can be seen acing her mirror-selfie which has already gone viral on the internet.

It has been liked by as many as 1, 414, 913 users so far.

The stunner is majorly into fitness and gymming. She regularly trains and works out hard to flash those washboard abs.

On the work front, Disha has 'Malang' with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts.

Rumours are rife that Disha might star opposite Salman Khan in his next cop drama 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Cop', to be directed by Prabhudeva.