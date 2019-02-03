हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani can't suppress excitement after watching an NBA game—Pic proof

Disha attended the NBA game between  Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers on February 1

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a social media sensation and her pictures and videos often go viral. The dimpled-beauty grabs eyeballs whenever she steps out in public and has an ocean of fans who are always excited to know more about her life. 

Disha posts on social media app Instagram quite regularly and her latest pic has her posing with basketball players. Disha attended the NBA game between  Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers on February 1. She has now shared a pic with the Clipper girls and looks extremely happy!

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The caption of the pic is "Such an exhilarating experience! Truly slam-dunked it @nbaindia #nbaindia @nba rocks!" 

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious project 'Bharat'. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on the occasion of Eid. 

The actress's personal life is also in the limelight as she is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff and is often spotted with him. The duo also ringed in the New Year together and shared pictures (though separately) from their vacation.

Even though the two remain silent about the relationship status, it is evident that they are more than 'just friends'.

