Disha Patani Covers Crop Top With Shawl As She Visits Temple In Varanasi, Netizens Call It A 'Miracle'

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani is one of the most talked about celebrities in the industry. She often turns heads with her sexy style and jaw-dropping wardrobe. The actress is currently shooting for her next in Varanasi. She keeps sharing sneak peek on her Instagram about her shoot and dropping bombshell pictures but this time, it's different. Disha visited a temple in Varanasi and can be seen hiding her crop top with a shawl, netizens are shocked yet impressed.

A picture of the 'Malang' actress is going viral on social media. Disha, who has an otherwise distinct style statement, can be seen wearing black jeans, a crop top, paired with a shawl. One set of netizens sure trolled her but most of the social media users were impressed by her gesture, as she covered herself up in a temple.

One user even commented, "miracle, miracle," one, referring to a dialogue of Bollywood movie K3G wrote, "Hamari Poo kapdo mein kitni acchi lagti hai na"

Disha, who is shooting for a project with dancer-choreographer Suresh Mukund, has been exploring Varanasi, a city on the banks of the river Ganges. As per her social media, the actress is exploring many ancient temples, food, culture of Varanasi.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. She also has 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.