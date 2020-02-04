हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani crosses 30mn followers' mark on Instagram

Disha made her Bollywood debut with the sports biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story". 

Disha Patani crosses 30mn followers&#039; mark on Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani has crossed the mark of 30 million followers on the photograph sharing application Instagram.

Expressing happiness on achieving the milestone on social media, Disha, who will be seen in Mohit Suri's "Malang", wrote a lengthy post, thanking every person who has supported and stood by her through her journey till now.

"30 million and happy faces... Just wanted to say a big thank you to my entire team of 'Malang', who have worked so hard everyday and given me so much love. @mohitsuri I am blessed to be your heroine,thank you for literally holding my hand through every shot and making everything so seamless and easy. @vaibhavi.merchant cant express in words how lucky I am to be getting a chance to work with you again, you're my wonder woman, and someone I look upto."

She even thanked her "Malang" co-stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Elli Avrram "for being the best co-stars I could've ever imagined."

"Thank you to my lovely fc's for giving me a reason to do what I do everyday. God bless all," she wrote on Instagram.

Disha made her Bollywood debut with the sports biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story". She was later seen in "Baaghi 2" and "Bharat".

 

