Disha Patani Dating Punjabi Singer Talwiinder? Viral Video Alleges Duo Holding Hands At Wedding - WATCH
In a viral video doing rounds on social media, Disha Patani and Talwiinder (without a mask) were seen talking to Mouni Roy's husband at Nupur Sanon's wedding - Take a look.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Long-time couple Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben recently got married in a dreamy Christian ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family.
Disha Patani Dating Punjabi Singer Talwiinder?
Among the high-profile guest list, another duo making headlines was Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder, who were seen holding hands and chatting.
Read Here | Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben Tie The Knot In Dreamy White Wedding In Udaipur; Disha Patani, Mouni Roy Attend
One video clip featuring the two has grabbed significant attention on social media.
Talwiinder , who is known for never revealing his face in public, is seen chatting with Disha in the viral video. The two are also spotted holding hands as they share a laugh with Mouni Roy’s husband, Suraj Nambiar.
Reddit users were quick to react to the video, sparking widespread discussion online.
One user wrote, "At first I was thinking this was just a rumour, but now damn!!!"
Another wrote, "this wedding gave us one good tea. Ngl they look cute together."
A third user remarked, "Disha upgraded big time."
Take a look:
Disha Patani with Talwinder at Stebin Nupur Wedding
byu/bollyfanboi inBollyBlindsNGossip
'Is He Really Talwiinder ?'
Referring to Talwiinder, who is known for never revealing his face, one fan wrote, “Talwinder ka face reveal kab hua isse pehle?” (translation: “When did Talwinder reveal his face before this?”).
Another user echoed the sentiment, asking, “Is he really Talwiinder?”
Also Read | Hot Scoop: Disha Patani Sparks Global Music Collaboration Rumours with Karan Aujla And OneRepublic
Just a few days ago, Disha was in Goa with Arshad Warsi when she was spotted in a car with a mystery man. The man’s face wasn’t clearly visible in the video. Watch the video here:
On the professional front, Disha was most recently seen in Kanguva, a Tamil-language epic fantasy action film directed by Siva.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv