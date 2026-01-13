Disha Patani Dating Punjabi Singer Talwiinder? Viral Video Alleges Duo Holding Hands At Wedding - WATCH

New Delhi: Long-time couple Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben recently got married in a dreamy Christian ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family.

Disha Patani Dating Punjabi Singer Talwiinder?

Among the high-profile guest list, another duo making headlines was Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder, who were seen holding hands and chatting.

One video clip featuring the two has grabbed significant attention on social media.

Talwiinder , who is known for never revealing his face in public, is seen chatting with Disha in the viral video. The two are also spotted holding hands as they share a laugh with Mouni Roy’s husband, Suraj Nambiar.

Reddit users were quick to react to the video, sparking widespread discussion online.

One user wrote, "At first I was thinking this was just a rumour, but now damn!!!"

Another wrote, "this wedding gave us one good tea. Ngl they look cute together."

A third user remarked, "Disha upgraded big time."

Take a look:

'Is He Really Talwiinder ?'

Referring to Talwiinder, who is known for never revealing his face, one fan wrote, “Talwinder ka face reveal kab hua isse pehle?” (translation: “When did Talwinder reveal his face before this?”).

Another user echoed the sentiment, asking, “Is he really Talwiinder?”

Just a few days ago, Disha was in Goa with Arshad Warsi when she was spotted in a car with a mystery man. The man’s face wasn’t clearly visible in the video. Watch the video here:

On the professional front, Disha was most recently seen in Kanguva, a Tamil-language epic fantasy action film directed by Siva.