Disha Patani Dazzles In Red-Hot Backless Gown, Arrives With Bestie Mouni Roy & Rumoured Beau Talwinder Singh At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Mumbai Reception - Watch

DISHA PATANI

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Disha Patani Dazzles In Red-Hot Backless Gown, Arrives With Bestie Mouni Roy & Rumoured Beau Talwinder Singh At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Mumbai Reception - WatchPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Singer Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon's grand wedding reception took place on Tuesday night in Mumbai with many celebrities queuing up to grace the occasion and bless the couple. While Salman Khan remained the biggest star at the event, other celebs who were spotted include Hina Khan, Orry, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani among many others. However, it was Disha's entry with the mystery man which caught attention of netizens online. 

Disha Patani's Mystery Man

Dressed in a dazzling red-hot backless risqué gown with a plunging neckline, Disha Patani looked sensational as she was spotted with her bestie Mouni Roy, who stunned in an off-white organza saree. A video of the duo from the lobby area went viral, where Disha and Mouni can be seen accompanied by a friend and a masked man ( which many assume is none other than Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh).

Disha Patani Dating Talwinder Singh: Timeline

There has been enough speculation around Disha Patani’s personal life. Social media is abuzz with Disha and Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh dating each other after their appearance at the event together. The two had earlier sparked buzz in Udaipur (Nupur-Stebin wedding) when a video of them holding hands during the party went viral online.

However, there has been no confirmation about them being a couple.

What Nupur -Stebin Wore?

The bride Nupur Sanon wore a deep maroon off-shoulder gown with fine detailing. She completed her look with jewellery and matching accessories. Stebin Ben opted for a glittering black sherwani for the evening. The couple looked happy as they posed together for photographers.

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon got married on January 11, 2026. Their wedding was also attended by many Bollywood and television celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra, among others. 

