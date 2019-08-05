Disha Patani flaunts bold red lips in latest selfie—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani took the social media by storm with her bold red lips and silver shimmering dress in the latest selfie. The gorgeous actress shared the selfie on Instagram and already it has been liked by over 1,030,675 users.

Disha is majorly into fitness and regularly works out at the gym.

Check out her latest selfie:

The ravishing actress's personal life often hogs the limelight. She is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff. The duo has not really talked about being in a relationship in public but are spotted hanging out together quite often.

The two maintain that they are 'good friends'.

Last year, they shared screen space together in 'Baaghi 2' and the film did wonders at the Box Office. Fans love to see them together and their on-screen pairing is a big hit.

On the work front, Disha had a cameo role in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' which had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film released on Eid, June 5, 2019.