Disha Patani flaunts her perfect curves as she tries to copy her pet cat — See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood star Disha Patani is one of the most loved actresses on social media. She is an avid social media user and her pictures and videos go viral in no time. And she is a pro at keeping her Insta game a level higher than her contemporaries. The gorgeous generation next star in her recent Instagram post can be seen trying to copy her cat's pose and how!

Her latest picture shows her lazying around on her bed while she is engrossed in deep thought. The 'Baaghi 2' actress is dressed in an orange tee and black trousers and has her hair left loose open. It seems like the actress, flaunting her enviable curves, was trying to copy her pet cat, 'Keety'. At least, that's what she mentioned in her caption, that read, "trying to get keety’s look."

Take a look:

Only recently, Disha revealed that she went once lost her memory after a head injury while training on a concrete terrace floor. Speaking to Mid-Day, she, while recalling the incident, said that she 'lost six months of her life' because of the injury and 'couldn't remember anything'.

Often termed as a youth sensation, Disha is quite active on the social media app and her posts set the temperature soaring. She is a fitness enthusiast and is an inspiration to many.

Disha made a smashing debut in 'MS. Dhoni' biopic opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and ever since there has been no looking back for the young and happening rising star.

She was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat', which turned out to be a blockbuster. She played the role of a trapeze artist named Radha in the film. And even though the part was small, she managed to hog the limelight in popular track 'Slow Motion' where she appeared alongside Salman Khan.

Disha will next be seen in 'Malang' alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the personal front, she is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, also her 'Baaghi 2' co-star.