Disha Patani Flaunts her Sexy Back in Lacy Red Brassiere, Netizens Call her the 'Hottest'

Last night, Disha opted for a bold lacy red bodysuit that she paired with ripped denim shorts for an outing.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry today. She is very active on social media and often shares her sizzling pictures and videos with her fans. She never misses any chance to hog the limelight for her sartorial choices and one of her recent outfits has grabbed all the eyeballs. 

Recently, she opted for a bold lacy red bodysuit that she paired with ripped denim shorts for an outing. She rounded off her look with a pair of sneakers and carried a white puffer jacket, and a small purse. She was papped as she left post-dinner on Tuesday night.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Many called her a 'Hottie' and some even tagged her as the 'Hottest in B-Town.' On the other hand, the actress even faced some brutal criticism for her bold outfit choices. One user wrote, 'She just show her body as always.' Another commented, 'Urfi javed ka richer version,' 'Honestly isne inner pehna hai without outwear,' added another.

On the work front, she has films like 'Yodha' and 'Project K' in her kitty. She was last seen in Mohit Suri's murder-thriller 'Ek Villain 2', also starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

