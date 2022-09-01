New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the hottest and fittest Bollywood actresses today. She sets the internet on fire every time she posts her pictures and yet again, her latest sultry photoshoot is making fans go gaga!

On Thursday, Disha shared a few SIZZLING pictures of herself in a black bodycon dress. She looks absolutely stunning in the body-hugging outfit and the internet is going HOT!

Disha looks absolutely jaw-dropping in the strappy dress boasting a plunging sweetheart neckline accentuating her curves. While the actress can be seen flaunting her perfect figure in the dress for Filmfare, fans are going nuts!

One fan wrote, 'Hotness overloaded,' another commented, 'So hot.'

On the work front, Patani was last seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Mohit Suri's recent release 'Ek Villain Returns.' She will next appear in Karan Johar's 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has 'Project K' with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in the kitty.