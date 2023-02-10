topStoriesenglish2571934
Disha Patani Looks Stunning in her Sexy Cutout Mini-Dress, Actress Turns Heads in Bold Avatar- Watch

Disha, Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, and Sonam Bajwa, all will be together on North America Tour. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 07:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry today. She is very active on social media and often shares her sizzling pictures and videos with her fans. She never misses any chance to hog the limelight for her sartorial choices and one of her recent outfits has grabbed all the eyeballs. 

Disha's latest outing turned out to be the talk of the town after a few pictures and videos started making rounds on the internet. Disha, Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, and Sonam Bajwa, all will be together on North America Tour. But one can't truly take their eyes off the 'Bharat' actress' stunning look in a sexy mini dress.

Disha can be seen wearing a grey bodycon cutout mini dress. The ravishing dress featured lacy details and silicon straps. Disha turned heads when she stepped out into town looking like a snac. The videos and pictures of the actress' stunning looks are now going viral on social media.

Nora was also seen posing for the camera in a light green pleated flowy gown. While Mouni looked sizzling in her stunning long bodycon gown. Akshay twinned with Mouni in a black co-ord set.

On the work front, she has films like 'Yodha' and 'Project K' in her kitty. She was last seen in Mohit Suri's murder-thriller 'Ek Villain 2', also starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

