Disha Patani Makes First Appearance After Bareilly Firing Incident , Spotted At Calvin Klein Show In NY

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani made her first public appearance after the shocking firing incident outside her family home in Bareilly. The Malang actress attended Calvin Klein's New York event over the weekend.

On Saturday, Disha shared a joint post with Calvin Klein from her visit to the Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 showcase.

As the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, Disha stunned in a black dress with a plunging neckline, paired with heels. She left her hair open and opted for minimal makeup. The caption of the post read:

"@dishapatani, Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 by Veronica Leoni, New York City."

The actress was also seen waving and interacting with fans. Fellow actress Mouni Roy commented on the post, calling her, “My baby.”

Firing Incident at Bareilly Home

In the early hours of Friday, unidentified assailants fired 8–10 rounds outside the residence of Disha’s father, retired police officer Jagdish Patani, in Civil Lines, Bareilly.

Speaking to ANI, Jagdish Patani said: "Two unidentified assailants fired at my residence. Police are making all possible efforts. Bareilly Police, SSP, and ADG are all working on it. The gunshots are not indigenous. I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken responsibility, but it is not confirmed yet."

He also clarified that his elder daughter, Khushboo Patani, was misrepresented after her remarks on live-in relationships:

"Her name was wrongly dragged into the matter of Premanand Ji Maharaj. We are Sanatanis, and we respect sadhus and saints. If someone is misrepresenting her statement, it is a conspiracy to demean us," he said.

Disha has not yet issued a public statement on the firing incident.

Work Front

Disha Patani will next be seen in a cameo role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film starring Shahid Kapoor. The movie also features Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

She is also part of Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment of the Welcome franchise, directed by Ahmed Khan. The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, and Jacqueline Fernandez.