Disha Patani

Disha Patani raises glam quotient in red and black, makes spotlight follow her

Disha never fails to impress the fashion police by her stylish appearances, be it on or off the screen. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dishapatani

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani makes sure her fans and followers get a glimpse of her every day and hence, she remains at the top of her social media game. As she is under self-isolation (like all of us) due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Disha is lighting up Instagram with some glam pictures of herself and recently, she made another entry to the album. In shades of red and black lights, Disha makes the spotlight follow her. She sports a serious expression but looks smoking hot.

Here’s the picture we are talking about:

Why so chic, Disha Patani?

Disha never fails to impress the fashion police by her stylish appearances, be it on or off the screen. She is one of the most-followed stars on Instagram and hogs limelight with every post.

Meanwhile, Disha has also beauty vlogger and released her first-ever make-up tutorial video. Sharing the video with her Instafam, she wrote, “Hey guys, my new video is live on YouTube. Do watch and share your feedback.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Disha, who was last seen in ‘Malang’, has Salman Khan's 'Radhe' and 'KTina' coming up. She recently signed up for 'Ek Villain 2', which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham. 'Ek Villain' released in 2014. It was an action-thriller and a tragic love story featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Disha Patani
