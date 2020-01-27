हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani reveals Angelina Jolie was her inspiration for 'Malang'

Disha Patani plays a grey character in the Mohit Suri-directed movie and the actor said she enjoyed the process of working on the film as it gave her an opportunity to explore her dark side.

Disha Patani reveals Angelina Jolie was her inspiration for &#039;Malang&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani says for her role in upcoming film "Malang" she drew inspiration from Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

Disha plays a grey character in the Mohit Suri-directed movie and the actor said she enjoyed the process of working on the film as it gave her an opportunity to explore her dark side.

"It was a very exciting role and within five minutes into narration, I said yes to it. Because very rarely girls get the opportunity to play grey characters, when I got it, I grabbed it. I love villains. I loved being a baddie.

"Angelina Jolie is my most favourite in this space. I look up to her. She is the best baddie in the world, she is the sexiest baddie in the world. I picked up a few things (from her films)," Disha told PTI in an interview.

The film features Disha opposite actor Aditya Roy Kapur and the on-screen chemistry of the duo has been appreciated by the audiences.

The 27-year-old actor believes being comfortable with the co-star is the key to great chemistry.

"I am lucky that I get to work with people I have admired. That admiration shows on screen. People I have worked with are so easy. If you feel comfortable with each other then that works well. That's the major key to chemistry."

Disha said having worked with notable directors like Puri Jagannadh in "Loafer", Neeraj Pandey in her Bollywood debut "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", Ali Abbas Zafar in "Bharat" and Suri, taught her a lot about the craft.

"I am a director's actor and I am completely dependent on them for telling me what to do because they know the script well. I have been very fortunate to work with these great directors... I am blessed to work with directors, who are good actors," she added.

Also featuring Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, "Malang" is scheduled to be released on February 7.

 

Disha PataniAngelina JolieMalang
