Disha Patani Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Jackie Chan On Instagram

Bollywood actress Disha Patani posts a warm birthday message for Jackie Chan, expressing gratitude for their time together on Kung Fu Yoga and honoring his legacy and kindness.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2025, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Disha Patani Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Jackie Chan On Instagram Image: @dishapatani/Instagram)

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani took to Instagram today to share a touching birthday message for the legendary martial artist and actor, Jackie Chan. In the post, which included a photo of the two together, Disha fondly referred to Chan as “Taguu,” showcasing the deep admiration and respect she holds for the iconic figure.

In her emotional note, Patani expressed her gratitude for having the opportunity to work alongside Jackie Chan and experience his warmth and generosity firsthand. She wrote:

“Happiest B’day my Taguu, the living legend

I can’t express how grateful I am to have had the opportunity to work with you and to know you as the most beautiful soul that you are.

Always kind, compassionate, giving. You make sure everyone feels included and safe in your presence.

I hope one day I can implement my learnings from you, and hold your values in my life.

You only come from a place of love and carry the willingness to sacrifice for your loved ones.

Keep shining my hero, on and off screen

Nobody can ever come close to your legacy.”

The picture shared in the post is believed to be from the set of their 2017 film Kung Fu Yoga, in which the two stars shared screen time. For Disha Patani, working with Jackie Chan was not just a career milestone but an unforgettable experience enriched with respect, admiration, and life lessons.

On the professional front, Disha is currently preparing for her Hollywood debut in Welcome to the Jungle, alongside Tyrese Gibson, Harry Goodwins, and directed by Ahmed Khan.

