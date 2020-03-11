Disha Patani shares pics from sister Khushboo Patani's army training, says 'proud of you'

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani has given us a glimpse of her sister Khushboo Patani's day at an army training camp. She is all praises for Khushboo and lauding her for her efforts, Disha wrote, "Hats off to you de. I can never imagine going through what you went and how you have changed into the most beautiful girl I know. Love you."

On her Instagram timeline, Khushboo also shared a picture of herself with her uniform and captioned the post as, "Training time.. How time changes so fast? From that to that to that hahahah cheers to life and cheers to struggle."

Here are the pictures:

Khushboo often features on Disha's timeline. She had a verified Instagram profile and is followed by Disha and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha, who debuted in Bollywood with 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', has featured in films such as 'Kung Fu Yoga', 'Baaghi 2' and 'Bharat'. She was last seen in 'Malang' and has 'Radhe' and 'Ek Villain 2' in the pipeline.