Malang

Disha Patani shares pics with her 'Malang' gang—Pics

Disha Patani's next film 'Malang' also stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. It is directed by Mohit Suri

Disha Patani shares pics with her &#039;Malang&#039; gang—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous and very talented Disha Patani sets million hearts skip a beat whenever she posts a new pic on social media. The glamour siren of B-Town, Disha, is an avid Instagram user and treats her fans with new pictures every now and then. Also known to be a fitness enthusiast, she leaves no chance to flaunt that perfectly toned body.

With over 25 million followers on Instagram, there is no need to state how popular and loved the actress is. Her fans are always eager to know more about the diva.

Recently, the actress shared pics with her upcoming film's crew.

The caption of the post is “Malang girls and a boy”

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

'Malang' also stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. It is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

