Disha Patani shows off her sensual style in latest Instagram pic!

New Delhi: The tall and talented fitness freak actress Disha Patani has got some great endorsement deals in her kitty. The actress, who is associated with Calvin Klein, recently shared a picture on her Instagram page endorsing yet another high-end brand.

She is the face of Portico India—which offers a wide range of Bed and Bath, Home Decor solutions. The actress wrote in her caption: “From feeling soft and smooth to being sensual and stylish! "Just Us" by @porticoindia is my bedroom secret to make it a night to remember. #DishaXPortico #JustUs #PorticoIndia #BedroomSecrets”

The young and happening Disha flaunted the smooth and silky maroon bed cover and sheets, looking like a million bucks.

Her picture has been liked by over 1, 306, 916 users as of now.

She has a solid fan following of 22.2 million followers on the photo-sharing site.

A fitness enthusiast, Disha recently celebrated her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Although the two have not really spoken about their relationship status in public yet the buzz is strong that they are dating each other. The duo is often spotted hanging out with each other at popular restaurants.

She was recently seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat' where she played a trapeze artiste. Even though the part was small, she managed to hog the limelight in popular track 'Slow Motion'.