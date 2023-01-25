Disha Patani Sizzles in Rose Gold See-Through Bodycon Dress, Flaunts Sexy Curves- Watch

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one such actress who is famous for her bold looks and sizzling outfits. The actress who made her debut with ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ is known for her fitness levels and keeps on sharing the photos of her toned body. Recently, the actress shared a video in which she donned a rose gold bodycon dress and looked stunning. It was a see-through dress and Disha showcased her sexy moves in the video.

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the video and started showering their love in the comments section by posting heart and fire emojis. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff who often posts comments on Disha’s photos wrote, “TOO fire!!!!,” along with three fire emojis.

Watch the video here

Recently, Disha has been in the news for being in a relationship with Aleksandar Alex Ilic, however, nothing has been confirmed by the actress yet. The two are often seen together. Earlier, Disha was in a relationship with actor Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Siruthai Siva’s periodic drama, which is to be made in 10 languages in two parts. The film has been tentatively titled ‘Suriya 42’. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Karan Johar`s `Yodha` co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. The actress was last seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.