Disha Patani

Disha Patani spotted with a mystery man? Photos

She was seen with a mystery man and this is not the first time that she has been spotted with him. 

Disha Patani spotted with a mystery man? Photos
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Disha Patani knows how to turn heads. She was recently clicked in Bandra at Indigo—a popular hangout zone. But this time she was not alone. No, neither Tiger Shroff accompanied her.

She was seen with a mystery man and this is not the first time that she has been spotted with him. Reportedly, the guy in the pictures is her trainer. Yes! Sorry to burst your anxiety bubble.

Check out her photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Disha is rocking her casual outing in a light mauve colour crop top and denim ripped shorts. We love the way her hair is done and those sneakers are a top trend.

The young and happening star a big hit on social media as well.

A major fitness freak, Disha, she is busy this year with 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The release date has not been locked as yet but is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.

 

 

Disha Patanidisha patani picsDisha Patani photostrainer
