Disha Patani steps out for date night with rumoured BF Aleksandar, wears baby pink short skater skirt with sexy white top - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani once again turned heads with her outing wearing a baby pink short skater skirt with a sexy white top. The gorgeous star was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic. The duo was spotted on a date night and headed to Mizu in Bandra, Mumbai. Paps were quick to click the good-looking couple heading for dinner.

While fans speculate whether the two are dating or not, Disha Patani and Aleksandar Alex Ilic have known each other for long and are close friends. Rumours about their affair began after Disha was spotted with him on multiple occasions and around the same time her break-up reports with Tiger Shroff gained ground.

Neither Disha nor Tiger have commented on their current relationship status as yet. Aleksandar Alex Ilic, who is also an aspiring actor-model is actress's trainer as well.

In fact, Aleksandar in one of his recent interviews revealed that he and Disha were flatmates when they were new in showbiz. He told Etimes, "We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends. Disha has been like family to me," he said.

Disha was last seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She will be next seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K.'