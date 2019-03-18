हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani turns up the heat in a red lingerie-See pic

Disha Patani turns up the heat in a red lingerie-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Disha Patani raised the temperature with a sultry picture of herself in red lingerie. The actress flaunted her perfect curves in a lingerie set from the Calvin Klien collections on Instagram.

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Isn't she the hottest actress we have in the industry?

On the professional front, Disha will be seen as a trapeze artist in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. She will be alongside Salman in the peroid drama, which also features Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Nora Fatehi in important roles.

Coming to her personal life, Patani is happily dating Tiger Shroff. The couple is often spotted hanging out together 

Tiger starred in the film 'Baaghi 2' with her and their on-screen chemistry was liked by the audience. 

Disha and Tiger attended Akash and Shloka Ambani's wedding together and the paps had a roaring good time clicking their pictures. Although the two have never made their relationship official, we surely what's cooking between these two actors.  

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
