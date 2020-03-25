Disha Patani turns up the heat with a throwback pic from lingerie photoshoot

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani always makes sure she remains at the top of her social media game. She is one of the most-followed stars on Instagram and hogs limelight with every post. On Wednesday, she set the internet ablaze with a sultry picture of herself from American luxury fashion line Calvin Klein (CK)’s photoshoot. She poses in a two-piece lingerie set, paired with jeans and writes, “Those were the days. #quarantinebodynotreadyyet.”

Check out the picture here:

Disha is the face of the brand and her Instagram timeline is full of pictures from its photoshoot. Take a look:

Disha never fails to impress the fashion police by her stylish appearances, be it on or off the screen. Her pictures often go crazy viral.

As of now, like all of us, Disha is under isolation due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, but is constantly keeping her Instafam posted with throwback photos and videos. (We’re glad).

On the work front, Disha, who was last seen in ‘Malang’, has Salman Khan's 'Radhe' and 'KTina' coming up. She recently signed up for 'Ek Villain 2', which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham. 'Ek Villain' released in 2014. It was an action-thriller and a tragic love story featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.