close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani walks the ramp in casuals; looks gorgeous as always! See pics

Disha Patani walked the ramp at Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week held in New Delhi. The actress looked casual yet chic in a graphic white top and flared jeans.

Disha Patani walks the ramp in casuals; looks gorgeous as always! See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is the face of various brands and has been in limelight ever since her debut film 'MS Dhoni: An Untold Story' released back in 2016. She had a small role in the film but earned an army of fans with her performance. Today, Disha is one of the most popular celebrities of the film industry.

She recently walked the ramp at Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week held in New Delhi. The actress looked casual yet chic in a graphic white top and flared jeans.

Check out the pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Disha's popularity needs no introduction as the actress has over 25 million followers on Instagram. She also has several fan clubs dedicated to her and the diva's pics and videos often go viral.

She is also known for her fitness enthusiasm and dancing skills.

On the film front, Disha will next be seen in 'Malang' along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. The film's shoot wrapped up recently, leaving fans excited for the release.

It is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani pics
Next
Story

Have a look at Shweta Bachchan's pre-birthday post for father Amitabh Bachchan

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day