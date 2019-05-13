close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's butterfly kick is jaw-dropping—Watch

The video has garnered over 1,048, 893 views as of now. 

Disha Patani&#039;s butterfly kick is jaw-dropping—Watch

New Delhi: Talented generation next actress Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast and is known for her intense work out sessions. She often shares her gym video and trains under proper supervision of a professional trainer. 

Recently, she posted a video of her performing the butterly kick and it looks jaw-dropping. Much like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha can kick some butt and aces her moves. 

She wrote in the caption of the video: “Miss training, trying to learn the butterfly (B) kick , still long way to go.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Miss training, trying to learn the butterfly (B) kick , still long way to go 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The video has garnered over 1,048, 893 views as of now. 

She is a popular celebrity on social media with around 20.7 million followers on Instagram. Her fans eagerly wait for her pictures and videos update. 

On the work front, she will soon be seen in superstar Salman Khan's 'Bharat', a film by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie is set to hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019. 

The trailer has been unveiled by the makers today and it screams 'blockbuster'.

Well, Disha has a solid fanbase and the actress makes sure she stays on top of her game!

 

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani videodisha patani picsBharatTiger Shroff
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut's pilates pic will inspire you to hit the gym—See pic

Must Watch

PT1M59S

5W1H: Chhattisgarh deploys anti-Naxal women commando unit