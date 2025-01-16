Advertisement
DISHA PATANI

Disha Patani's Hollywood Debut? Viral Pic Of Actress With 'Fast and Furious' Stars Tyrese Gibson And Harry Goodwins

Disha's Hollywood debut is generating significant buzz, and the BTS picture has only heightened the excitement.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2025, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani has a massive fan following - all thanks to her hot looks and interesting projects. Recently, a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture surfaced online, where the actress can be seen alongside 'Fast and Furious' star Tyrese Gibson and actor Harry Goodwins. The trio is currently filming for an upcoming web series in Durango, Mexico that marks Disha's first foray into Hollywood.

Disha's Hollywood debut is generating significant buzz, and the BTS picture has only heightened the excitement. In the image, Disha is seen sharing a light moment with her co-stars, hinting at the camaraderie and fun on set. This web series is expected to be a thrilling addition to Disha's already impressive career.

The excitement doesn't stop there. Disha Patani will also be seen is the highly anticipated 'Welcome to the Jungle', directed by Ahmed Khan. This film is the third instalment of the popular "Welcome" franchise and is scheduled for release in 2025. 

Disha's fans are eagerly awaiting her performances on both the international and domestic fronts.

