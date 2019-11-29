Disha Patani's new bikini pic stuns Tiger Shroff's sister

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani's latest sensuous bikini image has left Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff spellbound, who thinks she is looking very hot in the Instagram snap.

Disha is on a mini-vacation in Bangkok and she took to Instagram to post the smouldering pic on Thursday.

The poolside snapshot has Disha in a skimpy black bikini. She has captioned the image with a butterfly emoji.

Impressed by the picture, Krishna replied: "Damn" with a fire emoji.

Krishna also posted a snap where she is wearing a light green crop top and floral print skirt, and is beaming with joy. In another, she is channelling a casual vibe in a bright yellow dress, paired with sneakers.

Disha is an active social media user, and keeps on posting videos and snaps from her fitness regime. She has also unveiled her YouTube channel and has said that she wants to use the platform to put "unfiltered and raw" content that would vary, depending on her mood.

On the film front, Disha will soon be seen in Mohit Suri's romantic action thriller "Malang", which also stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She also stars in Ekta Kapoor's new project "KTina" and the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe".